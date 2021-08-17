I’m over the cyclists, entitlements, and overall new acceptable norm of rudeness around here, like most locals. But what really annoys me is part of my daily routine. I wake up and read both local papers online and instinctively go to letters to the editor for a good read usually.

Then I start to read a letter, think to myself WTF? Reluctantly I read along because the writing is good, just not my type of thinking, only to find it was Maurice Emmer, and he got me again. A. One minute of my life I won’t get back and B. Can someone explain that intense negativity and righteousness to me, because I do not get it.

Erin Smiddy

Aspen