Gorsuch protests too loudly
Kudos to Judge Peterson for not succumbing to the ridiculous claims of harm to Jeff Gorsuch’s reputation (“Fornell cops plea over spray-paint job, doesn’t apologize to Gorsuch,” April 8, The Times). Jeff’s $60 million scamming of the people of Aspen speaks a lot louder than some graffiti painted on his window. And who believes Jeff’s claim to have paid $2,500 to remove the paint? Maybe we’re dealing with a serial scammer.
Bruce Gabow
Basalt
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Gorsuch protests too loudly
Kudos to Judge Peterson for not succumbing to the ridiculous claims of harm to Jeff Gorsuch’s reputation (“Fornell cops plea over spray-paint job, doesn’t apologize to Gorsuch,” April 8, The Times). Jeff’s $60 million scamming…