GOP stays on its mixed message
What’s that old saying about cleaning your own house first before telling other folks they aren’t doing it right? Or maybe it’s the old saw about people who live in glass houses.
On Aug. 6, we have the letter from the Pitkin County Republican Party chairman to Gov. Jared Polis offering to “cooperate with the appropriate officers in the state of Colorado to restore faith in the election system, which all Americans deserve.” This letter appeared in our local newspapers just one day after the Colorado Court of Appeals issued an opinion upholding the felony conviction of a man who is reportedly a former chairman of the Colorado GOP for forgery, in a case where, according to the court, the gentleman “tried to vote twice in the November 2016 general election. In addition to his mail ballot, (he) also filled out his ex-wife’s mail ballot, forged her signature on the ballot envelope, and mailed it” in.
It’s anecdotal, but this case would suggest that the “appropriate officers in the state of Colorado” are doing just fine at ensuring election integrity. And, to mix the metaphors, maybe before our local GOP starts banging the election integrity drum, they might want to make sure their membership, unlike their former state leadership, is practicing what they preach.
Barry Vaughan
El Jebel
Those narrow-minded vaccine advocates
“One of my favorite philosophical tenets is that people will agree with you only if they already agree with you. You do not change people’s minds.” — Frank Zappa