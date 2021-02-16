GOP shows lack of spine with acquittal

What an incredibly heart-wrenching disappointment with the acquittal of Donald Trump. The evidence was so black and white — on video!

When is it OK for our lawmakers to ignore the Constitution? When is it OK for our lawmakers to ignore morals, integrity and human decency? I hope there will be a stronger, more courageous Republican Party that comes from this — the third party that is being discussed. I hope I never have to see his face or hear his voice again. Many folks here in our country have been duped!

Anne Collins

Aspen