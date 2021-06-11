Good, clean living in Aspen

Meredith Carroll’s column (“An Aspen summertime PSA — Dear Visitors…,” June 9, The Aspen Times) was enjoyable to read.

It is good for our visitors to know and understand our local values. Aspen is a major player in leaving a sustainable and clean environment to our descendants. We love our clean mountain air.

We have a no-idling law, so please, turn off your polluting internal combustion engines when you are parked downtown and just sitting in your little cocoon with the windows up. Roll down the windows and smell the air. It is a blessing that one can smell blooming lilacs and fruit trees downtown.

We have battery-electric vehicles in our CarToGo program and a bunch of electric buses that we love for not polluting our air. And we’d really love it if you’d came here in your own electric vehicle or request an electric model when renting a car at the airport. You can rent Teslas at gorentals.com.

Tom Mooney

Aspen