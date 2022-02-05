Going rogue
Presidents Week is approaching, and the crowds on our mountains will predictably be terrorized by straight-lining skiers and boarders ripping through congested “slow zones,” despite patrollers’ unsuccessful efforts to enforce speed control.
Instead of subjecting all to the hazards and havoc created by a few, why not segregate the risk and create designated “fast zones?” Some simple rules would apply to enter these areas:
— No helmets
— No turns
— No health insurance
— Ski width no less than 110 mm
— At least one article of clothing must be unzipped and flapping wildly
— Blood-alcohol level must exceed I.Q. Other mind-altering substances may be substituted on a case by case basis.
— A signed pledge to never accept personal responsibility … for anything
Given the Dunning-Kruger effect in cognitive psychology (whereby people with low ability at a task — in this case skiing/boarding — consistently tend to overestimate their ability), the laws of Newtonian Physics, and Darwin’s cruel, but relentlessly efficient Theory of Natural Selection, this problem should resolve itself over time.
Michael Katz
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
An unfashionable trend
Fast fashion is a tragedy of the commons, a situation in which individuals have an incentive to consume a resource, but at the expense of others. The term “fast fashion” refers to cheap, stylish, mass-produced…