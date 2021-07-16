Global warming event a big success

The Global Warming Mitigation Project would like to thank everyone who came out to Fat City Gallery on Thursday evening for our Pioneering the Future event to enjoy art, community and conversations about climate solutions.

A world of gratitude to local artists Isa Catto, Pete McBride and Mike Marolt for sharing their artwork and views on what their work reveals about our warming planet. A huge shout out to DJ Watkins and the entire squad at Fat City Gallery for hosting the event, and our heartfelt appreciation to Mod’s Thai House, Aspen Elks, Alex Brough, Shae Singer, and Bruce and Jan Saxon and everyone else who graciously helped to make the evening so successful!

On behalf of Director Jacque Francis and the entire GWMP team, our deepest thanks!

Barbara D’Autrechy

Global Warming Mitigation Project