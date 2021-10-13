Glib words from Friends of Pandora’s
Friends of Pandora’s trivializes AI was appalled by the Friends of Pandora’s ad in the Oct. 11 Aspen Times. It is frightening to read that this group can so trivialize the tragedy of suicide with a fix of more skiable terrain. This ad is utterly tone deaf to the suffering of people so sick that they have committed suicide. More mental health awareness and services are what is needed in our Pitkin County that has often exceeded the state’s average for suicide.
Lynne Pfrimmer Mace
Carbondale
Kuhlenberg for RFSD
Our valley is so fortunate to have a knowledgeable and passionate candidate like Kathryn “Kadi” Kuhlenberg seeking a seat on the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education.