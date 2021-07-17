Glenwood housing proposal would impact entire valley

What happens downvalley doesn’t stay downvalley.

Aspen, Basalt, and Carbondale: There’s a proposed development of 360 units in Glenwood Springs that will directly affect you.

Most of your employees commute from Rifle, New Castle, and Glenwood Springs. Too many cars already crowd Highway 82 through Glenwood and take side roads to avoid it, but once over the bridge, travelers have to worry about road closures due to mudslides, rock slides (hopefully no more wildfires) and an abundance of rollover accidents that close both Glenwood Canyon and South Canyon.

These commuters are you.

You’re the ones stuck on Grand Avenue and I-70; you already know gridlock.

Let’s add in the proposed 360 units, with a minimum of two to four people per unit and you have at least 700 to 1,000 more cars on the highway, choking side roads, roundabouts, and unable to get to safety if there’s a wildfire. Worst-case scenario: Many would perish in a wildfire because clogged roads are already a problem; with up to 1,000 more cars it would be near impossible to enter/exit onto I-70 to escape or return home to save your loved ones.

Forget about the daily grind. This is life and death.

Learn more about this proposed development called “480 Donegan.” There’s a City Council meeting where anyone — even those who don’t live and vote in GWS because we’re all travelers along the affected roads — can oppose such a behemoth proposal. It’s too large for Glenwood Springs, and it’s too large for the entire Roaring Fork Valley and the I-70 corridor.

That so many travel routes are affected should speak volumes.

The 480 Donegan proposal is on the agenda for 6 p.m. July 29, City Council, Glenwood Springs.

Annie Uyehara

Glenwood Springs