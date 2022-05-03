Give Mother Earth a hand at Friday’s Trash Crush

Hey, Aspen! How did you celebrate Earth Day on April 22? With an enthusiastic “yee haw!” or with a sleepy yawn? I imagine it depends on how conscious we are of our environment and our willingness to contribute to Mother Earth’s health, especially as climate change accelerates. We see the effects of accelerated climate change all over the world, including in our backyard with wildfires almost consuming valley communities in recent years. We saw the Marshall Fire, Colorado’s largest at the end of December. Are we willing to make any changes, including efforts and even a few sacrifices to positively affect the climate? Or is it business as usual?

A simple way to reduce pollution and give back to Mother Earth, which gives us everything we need, is by picking up litter that accumulates along our sidewalks, paths, trails and roads due to carelessness or recklessness. Litter pollution is especially heavy by our markets, construction sites and schools. If you can walk and bend over, you can pick up and dispose of litter properly. Winning!

Pristine Riders is a local nonprofit that combines our love of cycling and the environment by encouraging cyclists to pick up “just one” piece of litter each bike ride or simply each day in exchange for a free bike jersey. We’re organizing our 7th annual Trash Crush community cleanup Friday, May 6, meeting at 10 a.m. at the North Star Nature Preserve’s south gate. We’ll allocate CDOT safety vests and trash bags. A volunteer lunch courtesy of Silverpeak Grill will follow our cleanup at 1 p.m.

We realize many locals pick up litter on their own, and that’s great! We’ve noticed many roads and paths cleaner this spring. If we all do a bit, it will mean a lot for Mother Earth.

To register for Trash Crush, contact me at sundog@sopris.net or 970-925-1069 at Sun Dog Athletics, which is also presenting the annual spring cleanup of our roads and multi-use paths, including Highway 82 and the East of Aspen Trail along our nature preserve. Thanks for caring. Hope to see you there!





Erik Skarvan

Aspen