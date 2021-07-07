Give downtown Aspen some brakes
The holiday weekend sure brought about treacherous driving conditions in downtown Aspen. I couldn’t help but wonder if making each intersection in the core a four-way stop. It seems like it might clear up some of the confusion for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.
Dee Bielenberg
Aspen
