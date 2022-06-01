Give Coram a shot
As an independent, I plan to vote for Don Coram for the 3rd Congressional District representative. It has been a long time since I have felt represented in Washington, and Don has done the work here in the Colorado House. He’s shown that he is capable of addressing the issues that rise without being fogged by the disingenuous information meant to confuse the gullible. He gets the work done and finds the consensus to gets bills passed and signed.
He has been a part of what makes Colorado work for its citizens and I’m ready to give him a chance to do the same in Washington.
John Hoffmann
Carbondale
