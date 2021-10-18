Gieszl deserves vote for Aspen school board

Dr. Christa Gieszl serves our community with dedication and caring for public school education and public health. She brings years of experience to her candidacy for the Aspen School District Board of Education and is well qualified to serve. She understands the importance of communication between parents, teachers and health care providers while serving as co-chair of the Aspen School District’s Accountability Committee. Gieszl has three children enrolled in the Aspen public school system.

Dr. Gieszl is vice chair of the Pitkin County Board of Health and is a primary care physician for the Veterans Administration in the Glenwood Springs VA Clinic. I am a Vietnam veteran and she is my designated health care provider. Gieszl serves our veteran community with distinction. I strongly urge you to vote for Christa Gieszl for Aspen School District Board.

Lt. Col. Dick Merritt

Basalt