Gieszl an advocate for Aspen youth
Please vote for Christa Gieszl for the Aspen School District Board of Education seat. Christa is a passionate advocate for all kids and prioritizes both academics and social emotional health. She is a bridge-builder and healer and has an uncanny ability to build consensus and positive sentiment.
Christa’s track record and impressive credentials speak for themselves: http://www.christagieszlforschoolboard.com.
Ashley Connolly
Aspen
