Get on board with light rail

Roger Marolt made some good points in his recent opinion piece (“The West End sneak is a game of survival,” Aug. 13, The Aspen Times).

In regards to light rail, we should have never procrastinated in its implementation. Taking the track out below Carbondale was a big mistake. We had our chance to implement light rail and we blew it! “So get on the bus Gus and don’t you fuss cause light rail is not for us!” Sad but true!

Some few years ago we could have implemented a light rail system for the valley at a reasonable cost, but opposition by bus advocates torpedoed any hope for implementation. Yet it is common knowledge and makes common sense to utilize the best qualities of both systems. President Joe Biden wants to put Americans back on track! And I wish him well!

So to all you local residents and visitors, too, let’s implement a decent light rail system for Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. Building huge housing projects is only going to exasperate our transportation difficulties. And unless and until we implement a decent light rail system for our valley we are on a highway to ruination!

Jim Markalunas

Aspen