Get in, get out, and save Aspen’s ski season

I am an Aspen Premier Pass holder and skied my first days of the season last week. Without going Tom Cruise on everyone, let me say this: We need to … we must do… better. This is not political; I probably voted for the guy you didn’t vote for. Rather simply put, our ski season, as well as many jobs, depend on it.

There is a small, public locker room at the base of the gondola that a lot of us throw our walking boots while we ski. Without it, it’s quite a distance to walk to the slopes in ski boots. To the girl sitting in there sipping away on a soft drink, mask down without the slightest concern of time, please leave. To the guy sitting there texting away in no hurry with the mask over the mouth only, please leave. To the girl sitting at a coffee shop that is struggling with maybe capacity for six to eight people now, this is not pre-Covid Starbucks where you can have your laptop open and work for hours sipping on one or two coffees the entire time. Needless to say, please leave.

I could go on with numerous other examples; lines with no spacing, hot tubs at full capacity, not keeping your distance in stores. You’re going to get the entire ski experience shut down. I am making the suggestion, and would love to see this when I return in a few weeks, signs posted everywhere appropriate, “GET IN! GET OUT!!” Let’s make this an Aspen Covid motto posted in stores, restrooms, the Sundeck, basically any space that is small, has lines, or attracts crowds — starting with the public lockers at the gondola base that I really need to stay open.

GET IN! GET OUT!! We can do this.

Vincent Pirri

Atlanta