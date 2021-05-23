George Stranahan: renaissance man
Most folks have heard the term “renaissance man/woman,” but do they know what kind of person that describes? I can think of no person in this valley more aptly described by those words than George Stranahan. Aspen isn’t an interesting place because of the wealth that is about; it’s an interesting place in spite of such. And it’s interesting because of people like the one just lost. RIP.
Richard Simpson
Dallas/Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Use your Holy Cross vote to address climate
It’s not easy to find large-scale, meaningful ways to tackle the climate problem. But, if you’re a customer of Holy Cross Energy, you have that opportunity by mail-in ballot right now to vote for directors…