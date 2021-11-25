Generosity flows from Two Rivers
In the town of Basalt, the Two Rivers Café is inviting customers to a complimentary Thanksgiving dinner this year. What generosity and kindness!
Gerry Terwilliger
Basalt
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
A Thanksgiving message
In these times where perception dictates reality and the need to bridge differences becomes ever more imperative, I would like to call attention to an inspiring example that occurred 400 years ago in Patuxet/Plimoth.