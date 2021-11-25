 Generosity flows from Two Rivers | AspenTimes.com
Generosity flows from Two Rivers

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

In the town of Basalt, the Two Rivers Café is inviting customers to a complimentary Thanksgiving dinner this year. What generosity and kindness!

Gerry Terwilliger

Basalt

 

