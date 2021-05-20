Gardner has my vote
I am supporting Bob Gardner for re-election to the Holy Cross board of directors. Bob has a long history with Holy Cross. His actions have helped make our electric cooperative affordable, reliable, and have a commitment to sustainability.
This is not political — he’s simply the best person for the job!
Dianne Light
Basalt
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Distractions down, look around
In response to the tragic “accident” regarding the death of 5-year-old Hannah Heusgen, my heart, prayers and healing thoughts go out to all who are involved and those who have been in anyway connected to…