Galambos for Aspen school board
We encourage you to vote for John Galambos for one of three seats on the Aspen School District’s Board of Education.
We’ve known John for 25-plus years. John is an intelligent, even-tempered person of character who cares about the education and success of all students; he cares that they do well not only academically but in life as healthy contributors to our society. He is a critical thinker and bridge builder who will foster open communication between the school district and the community. He is reasonable, thoughtful and open to hearing all viewpoints and will work diligently to help create an environment of collaborative problem solving to implement policy and curriculum that is in the best interest of students.
Vote Galambos for ASD school board!
Mike and Kathy Taylor
Aspen
Much on the line with school board elections
As a former teacher in the Aspen school system, I know how critical parental involvement is in the process of education. No healthy parent wants the innocence of their children destroyed by explicit sex education…