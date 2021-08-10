Fudging the vaccine data

In response to a recent letter to The Aspen Times in which vaccine advocates are taken to task, I did a little fact checking on some speciously presented statistics.

“Over 4,000” COVID-19 infections of vaccinated people may sound like a large number, but consider the fact that over 150 million people in U.S. have already been fully vaccinated in U.S, that number must be put in perspective. A quick calculation will reveal that the 4,115 cases constitute less than 0.003% of all fully vaccinated people in the U.S. Compare that with the measured effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, which has ranged from about 70 percent to 95 plus percent.

Some statistics are misleading, to say the least. In the case of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of vaccines, sloppy statistics can spread disinformation as well.

Tracy Wynn

Aspen