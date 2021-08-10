Fudging the vaccine data
In response to a recent letter to The Aspen Times in which vaccine advocates are taken to task, I did a little fact checking on some speciously presented statistics.
“Over 4,000” COVID-19 infections of vaccinated people may sound like a large number, but consider the fact that over 150 million people in U.S. have already been fully vaccinated in U.S, that number must be put in perspective. A quick calculation will reveal that the 4,115 cases constitute less than 0.003% of all fully vaccinated people in the U.S. Compare that with the measured effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, which has ranged from about 70 percent to 95 plus percent.
Some statistics are misleading, to say the least. In the case of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of vaccines, sloppy statistics can spread disinformation as well.
Tracy Wynn
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Fudging the vaccine data
In response to a recent letter to The Aspen Times in which vaccine advocates are taken to task, I did a little fact checking on some speciously presented statistics.