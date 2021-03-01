Front-line workers ready to roll up their sleeves
Now that a negative test is no longer needed to visit Aspen, does that mean that all resort and hospitality workers are “front-line” workers?
When can we get our shots?
Gail Bartlik
Aspen Village
Those over 60 could use a jab
In reply to Daniel Kogan’s letter (“Making the vaccine case for lift operators,” Feb. 24, The Aspen Times), it would be great if we had enough vaccine to give to everybody. I feel the need!