From City Hall to dining hall
Here’s a great idea for the old City Hall: How about doing a food court with local chefs for lunch and dinners? Locals need a place to gather year round at affordable prices — let’s do this. We have enough galleries and high-end stores! This would be a well-needed boost for those who live here.
Susan Shapiro
Aspen
Cheaper health are for all
Regarding Giving Thought, “Philanthropists drive effort for better health care at lower cost (Oct. 28),” Ms. Tormohlen is exactly correct: Health care is expensive, complex and often frustrating. But while everyone appreciates efforts by philanthropists…