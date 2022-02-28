Frisching Boebert away
My dearest Adam Frisch,
Thank you so much for running against nut cases whom have no earthly idea of what they are doing. Good luck and Godspeed on this project. Let’s make her term a one-and-done like Trump.
Miles Knudson
Aspen Village
Another war, another tragedy
I am filled with sorrow that the grim lessons of history are again disregarded at the high price of war in Ukraine and that Putin’s blatant act of aggression is recklessly sacrificing lives and bringing…