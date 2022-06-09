Frisch will represent CD3 well

I am endorsing and offering my full support to Adam Frisch to be the next congressperson representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

I am impressed by Mr. Frisch’s robust, well-reasoned approach to this campaign and his dedication to the people not only of his community but those of the entire district.

I’ve had numerous conversations with Adam regarding his plan for this campaign and his policy ideas. His pragmatic approach to the issues facing our district, such as affordable broadband, access to mental health care, and addressing the housing crisis shows he’s not just someone who can win this election but someone who can make CD3 a national leader for years to come.

It is my honor to offer Adam Frisch my full backing and support and I ask all those who have been following my campaign to support him as well, with all of our help Adam will be our next CD3 representative.

Colin Wilhelm





Glenwood Springs