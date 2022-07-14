Frisch understands First Amendment, unlike Boebert

“The church is supposed to direct the government. The government is not supposed to direct the church. That is not how our Founding Fathers intended it.” — Lauren Boebert

“When fascism comes to America it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.” — attributed to Sinclair Lewis

Vote Adam Frisch for the 3rd Congressional District in November. Unlike Rep. Boebert, he understands the establishment clause of the First Amendment to the Constitution and why it is important.



JM Jesse

Glenwood Springs