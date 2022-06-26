Frisch has our support

We are writing to endorse Adam Frisch in the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.



Adam was one of the first people we met when we moved to Colorado almost 20 years ago. From the beginning, we have been impressed with Adam’s commitment to public service. In addition to him being a great councilman for our town from 2011 to 2019, he has served on various nonprofit boards, chaired the Financial Advisory Board for Pitkin County, worked on several affordable housing task forces and renewable energy projects — and signed up to be a substitute teacher during the pandemic to help our kids in school.



Always approachable, Adam has listened to our views on various issues, and when he didn’t have the answer to a question, he would connect us with someone who did. When discussing anything complex or controversial, he honors all viewpoints and spends significant time understanding all sides.

We need to have this open-minded approach in our congressional representative; Adam will never be too quick to judge and will always be thorough before coming to a conclusion or casting a vote. He is focused on achieving bipartisan solutions and being a problem solver.



We also strongly believe he is the best candidate to challenge — and beat — Lauren Boebert this November. Adam Frisch is the only candidate with a successful business background, the only candidate who has passed legislation, and the only candidate with mainstream views.

We hope you will join us in voting for Adam in the Democrat primary June 28. He needs everyone’s vote — so he can then successfully challenge Lauren this fall.





Ali and David Phillips

Aspen