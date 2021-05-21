Free speech no longer under GOP
The ousting of Liz Cheney is a modern-day witch-burning. The Republican Party made a dangerous move removing her as it is a message not to speak your mind, do not disagree and that freedom of speech is no longer tolerated.
Melinda Fouts
Basalt
Poor judgment by Aspen School District
Patrick Hunter wrote a nitpicking letter about the recent Aspen schools’ students survey (“School survey was voluntary and legal,” May 19, The Aspen Times).