Free speech chilled in Aspen
Forget about the Second Amendment. It appears that we here in Aspen now have to worry about First Amendment rights. It appears big money can shut down editorial opinion and letters to the editor in our community and get long-term locals fired for standing up to principals.
What’s worse is I’m frightened to write this letter, but hope that it helps to ensure that we fight for freedom of the press and don’t ignore this event thinking it is inconsequential.
Catherine OConnell
El Jebel
