Francisco incident warrants apology

I hunger for an apology, for the signal that we have learned a lesson from our humiliating, hurtful actions against Michael Francisco , so our community, hurt and humiliated by our actions, can be forgiven by him.

I would feel safer in a community of managers and police that look for god in the people set before us. For then we can all glimpse the god that we are an indivisible part of.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale