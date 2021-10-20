Four more years of Zimet

I am delighted to endorse Suzy Zimet (my mother) for school board re-election. She wants every student in the district to have joyful experiences and excellent opportunities, at school and beyond.

During her first term, the board hired a wonderful new superintendent, created an employment agreement with the teachers and staff, and navigated through unprecedented circumstances.

Long since my brother and I graduated from the district, she continues to pour immense care, thought and attention into all of her efforts on behalf of the next generation.

She celebrates the unique spirit of this town and knows we are capable of brilliance in all areas. She loves this town and all its residents profoundly.

Michael Zimet





Aspen