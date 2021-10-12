Four more years for Zimet
I’ve known Dr. Susan Zimet as my physician and as a friend over the decades she has served our community. Now as a current school board member, Suzy has continued to exemplify herself as a good listener and a conscientious hard worker who is dedicated in caring deeply about kids in our community.
Please join me in voting to re-elect Dr. Susan Zimet to the Aspen school board.
Susan Capiel
Aspen
