Four lanes into Aspen
With all the added residential units outside the Aspen downtown, with more workers needed to come into town to work, Aspen cannot neglect traffic into the city. I continue to believe four lanes into the town is the best option. Call it the Marolt option. Move Highway 82 from the circle through the park onto Main Street. Direct access, no curves. Yes, more parking needed. We love our cars more than buses. Build an underground garage under Paepcke Park, if necessary.
Tom Balderston
Snowmass Village
Time to move on from the masks
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared the COVID-19 emergency over. Why is our local government and Pitkin County Board of Health still requiring masks? The majority of our population is vaccinated and many people have already…