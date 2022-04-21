For your consideration
— History teaches us, we’ve learned nothing from history. Get him!
— I’m thrilled Mark Hunt finished the Chase Bank building, as we need it to house all the new money here.
— Millard Zimet is right — housing in town, city and county buildings at the Lumberyard (letters, April 11, The Aspen Times). Also, un-deed restrict all housing.
— Loved seeing Hildur Anderson in front of the Little Red Schoolhouse in the Jan. 6 article (“New chapter for Little Red Schoolhouse”). I was lucky enough to teach with this amazing lady.
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
Aspen goes easy on developers
The city of Aspen creates land-use policies that promote development, and then they can’t understand why developers take advantage of them. With regard to the recent newspaper article, this same scenario has played out over…