For the Pride of Aspen, vote yes on 2B
Please vote yes on ballot issue 2B to approve the city to receive a conservation easement on 19-plus acres for the Pride of Aspen parcel in exchange for an approximately 4,000-square-foot (1/10 acre), city-owned right of way on 4th Street adjacent to the Colorado Midland Trail.
There is no impact on this lovely trail. This exchange is at no cost to the city and will permanently preserve the east-facing flank of Shadow Mountain (approximately 10 acres) as well as up and over the ridge down the west side to Castle Creek (9 acres). These very visible landscapes will be protected forever against a repeat of the horrendous supersized houses recently built at the base of Shadow Mountain.
City/county joint management of the conservation easement of the 19 acres of undisturbed open space will provide for wildlife habitat protection and an enhanced Little Cloud Trail and will facilitate the ultimate connection of a trail around to Castle Creek.
The name Pride of Aspen speaks for itself. Let’s be proud of protecting our open spaces for now and for the future and please vote yes on ballot question 2B.
Howie Mallory
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
When yes really means no
Aspen City Council member John Doyle writing in favor of ballot measure 2A argues, “I ask your support in voting yes on 2A now so that we do not run the risk of outside groups…