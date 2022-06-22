For the love of Aspen

Aspen! We still have a problem! Any person who lives or works in this town can see that we are on the brink of failure as a beautiful resort community. No longer are we the once tranquil small mountain town that inspired great musicians, artists and philosophers of renown to restore a famous, silver camp into a beautiful resort that has become world renowned.

Unfortunately, our success has also become our failure! A paradox of attributes and deficiencies in conflict with each other. Our beautiful mountains surround an amazing community of historic Victorian buildings intertwined with modern architecture. A place where everyone wants to be!

And therein lies the problem! Prosperity, jobs and money. And with it comes the resultant plague of cars, trucks and buses filling the streets with congestion, pollution and angry valley commuters who service Aspen on a daily basis.

Up valley in the morning and down valley in the evening. As regular as tides, flow the trucks, cars and service workers who mow the lawns and clean the toilets of the town.

Unfortunately, we can not turn back the clock, to a more tranquil time when Aspen was self reliant and a community of working folks who cared for all. But the virtues of our past are still with us. So take the time to slow down and share your love for Aspen with all who visit or work in this

beautiful town.





Patience and forbearance are necessary virtues in dealing with our traffic congestion. Remember, somewhere could be worse! So look for the silver lining, and keep on smiling!

Because someday, we might have light rail for the valley!

Jim Markalunas

Aspen