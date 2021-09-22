For the greater good

Totally disagreed with Brendan Berl’s Sept. 18 letter on public health rules (“Mask mandates are government overreach,” The Aspen Times“). It makes sense for local government to be fit and nimble when managing a pandemic. Whether COVID-19 has been declared an emergency or not doesn’t matter. It’s the local conditions that count.

Every once in a blue moon some jerk restaurant cook with hepatitis starts spreading it because he has the freedom to not wash his hands after using the bathroom. It takes a local epidemiologist to figure where all the new cases are coming from. The public needs to know so they can get tested and more importantly treated. Stopping the spread is the greater good.

Tom Mooney

Aspen