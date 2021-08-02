For the glove of gardening

Editor’s note: This letter was addressed to Snowmass Sun columnist Britta Gustafson.

I always enjoy your articles but am concerned by “Get Dirty,” Snowmass Sun, June 9, 2021.

Those wishing benefits from M. vaccae may order supplements online and not look for it in the yard.

Gardening without gloves is not a good idea. Dirt also contains Clostridium tetani, which is not our friend. The thoughtful gardener will wear gloves (tough ones working with roses) and will keep their tetanus booster up to date. Google “tetanus gardening” and “tetanus rose thorns.”

Keep writing and happy gardening — with protection!

Helen Palmer

Aspen