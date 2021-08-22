For environment’s sake, ease up on Pandora’s
It’s often said that Aspen exists “in a bubble.” This is apparently meant as a good thing. The Pandora’s project is a dramatic example of this context-free type of ultra-privileged exceptionalism. Between the fact that Aspen airport activity is up 20% for the first half of 2021 — as well as the first ever rationing of the Colorado River — to the fires burning all over the American West and indeed, many parts of the world, one can only hope that, at least for once, short-term commercial gain and hedonistic pleasure will take a backseat to environmentally responsible choice.
Kevin Boru
Aspen
