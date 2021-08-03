‘Food for Thought’

Did you ever meet Burt — such a wonderful guy

So unnecessary and sad what caused him to die

A tragic story you really should know

About highway traffic moving too slow

Now, Burt was hungry when he left home for town

Ten minutes, he figured, before he’d sit down

To dine at his favorite Aspen luncheon spot

But the traffic was worse than he ever thought

The highway, for miles, moved slower than Congress

Days and nights without any progress

Till poor Burt finally slumped down and died

His car a coffin with him locked inside

The time of death was never computed

But the cause of death was never disputed

Unable to pass is why he sadly passed

Denied by gridlock from him his repast

Starvation, stated the coroner’s somber exam

Oh, if only Burt could have eaten traffic jam

Greg Lewis

Woody Creek