‘Food for Thought’
Did you ever meet Burt — such a wonderful guy
So unnecessary and sad what caused him to die
A tragic story you really should know
About highway traffic moving too slow
Now, Burt was hungry when he left home for town
Ten minutes, he figured, before he’d sit down
To dine at his favorite Aspen luncheon spot
But the traffic was worse than he ever thought
The highway, for miles, moved slower than Congress
Days and nights without any progress
Till poor Burt finally slumped down and died
His car a coffin with him locked inside
The time of death was never computed
But the cause of death was never disputed
Unable to pass is why he sadly passed
Denied by gridlock from him his repast
Starvation, stated the coroner’s somber exam
Oh, if only Burt could have eaten traffic jam
Greg Lewis
Woody Creek
