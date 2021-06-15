Focus should be on learning, not politics, at Aspen schools
The June 13 Aspen Daily News reported on a campaign by public school bureaucrats to fatten their ranks with “diversity and equity” staff. Instead, scarce school resources should be used to teach readin,’ writin’ and ‘rithmetic. While there’s no evidence of need for a diversity program, there’s hardly evidence of need to teach the three Rs.
Colorado high schools boast of high graduation rates. Yet 58% of their graduates require remedial courses before starting degree programs at our two-year colleges. Twenty-five percent require remediation before starting a four-year degree program.
Aspen’s schools might do better than that, but they are just the fast cars in the slow lane. Improve academic performance and leave politics out of the schools.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
