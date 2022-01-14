Focus on the real environmental issues
Will the Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood leadership agree on what the worst to least environmental issues really are!
Water shortages, sewage, air quality, automotive exhaust, then lead by these exposures … not picking winners and losers, looking hostile to all of us. Stick to real science and real evidence of environmental risk and exposure.
Arch Hager
Carbondale
Pauper’s logic
A letter in the Jan. 11 Aspen Times confirms that freeloaders on the public dime believe those calling them out for freeloading are the ones who should be shamed (“Letter was offensive”). I suppose that’s…