 Focus on the real environmental issues | AspenTimes.com
Focus on the real environmental issues

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

Will the Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood leadership agree on what the worst to least environmental issues really are!

Water shortages, sewage, air quality, automotive exhaust, then lead by these exposures … not picking winners and losers, looking hostile to all of us. Stick to real science and real evidence of environmental risk and exposure.

Arch Hager

Carbondale

 

