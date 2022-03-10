Fleeing the scene
At 4:15 p.m. Saturday, two dogs were seen running east on Highway 82 past the Highway 133 turnoff. I spotted the Australian cattle dog as I drove east; it was running in the same direction on shoulder and I immediately pulled my vehicle over and began running west to locate the dog. I then spotted it across the lane up the dividing berm and running east in the opposite lane to oncoming traffic.
I watched and heard the oncoming blue/gray Yukon or Suburban strike the dog approximately 10 feet above me. I continued scrambling up the muddy berm and caught the dog’s attention, who stumbled and laid down at my feet with a tagless collar. The male driver of the vehicle glanced down at me and did not stop to check on the animal he had just struck. Unfortunately I was not able to see the license plate and certainly wished I had.
What’s this person’s moral compass? Drivers who strike animals are required to report the incident to Colorado State Patrol *277. Thank you to the several compassionate, animal-loving individuals who stopped/assisted, and to the the driver who safely rescued the second dog with a tagless collar. The dog that was struck underwent leg surgery and is recovering.
Natalie Blanchard
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Fleeing the scene
At 4:15 p.m. Saturday, two dogs were seen running east on Highway 82 past the Highway 133 turnoff. I spotted the Australian cattle dog as I drove east; it was running in the same direction…