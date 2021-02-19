Fired up over candidates Smiddy and Rose
I am writing this letter in support of Erin Smiddy and Sam Rose for Aspen City Council. I have had the honor of working with Erin in her role as a volunteer firefighter in Aspen for many years and have always known her to be levelheaded and cool under pressure in even the most serious of situations. I am sure she would bring this very important and practiced trait to the council table.
Although Sam is one of our newest recruits, Sam has shown himself to be a selfless and very thoughtful member of the fire department, and I am sure he also would be a huge asset to the community in this role as well.
Rick Balentine
Aspen
Kimbo the exact leader Aspen needs
Kimbo Brown-Schirato will be a bold, decisive leader that we desperately need.