Feeling slighted by Aspen Golf Course pass program

I appreciate the frustration of residents; many are guys I play golf with (“Local residents to take back Aspen Golf Course after many were turned away,” Dec. 17, The Aspen Times).

Here is another side to this discussion.

We have owned our home on the course since 1980 and paid property taxes for 40 years. We have never rented out our property and spend six months every year in Aspen.

While in Aspen we use the goods and services of the community. We owned a business in Glenwood from 1994 until 2021 and provided jobs for approximately 25 employees. Frequently we contribute to charities in the valley. In short, we try and be good citizens.

I am active in Aspen golf and purchase a platinum pass annually. I teach in the Aspen Junior Golf Program and contribute financially each year. We sponsor a promising junior golfer and participate in most golf fundraisers at the course. Red Mountain Grill is one of our favorite places and we consider ourselves good customers.





Now, as a non-local, I am excluded from participating in the annual passes and although I am 73, do not qualify for a senior rate.

The advisory board changes will increase my green fees by over 500% and dramatically limit access to tee times.

It appears that no consideration was given to taxpaying non-locals. Any number of options could have been included but unfortunately, none were incorporated.

We have always embraced Aspen as home and felt the community embraced us; however, for the first time, my wife and I feel the community no longer views us as valued citizens. It is unlikely that we are speaking just for our household, but for many non-locals who love the community.

Dan Brooks and Nancy Pavell-Brooks

Longtime non-residents of Aspen