‘Farewell, Bob Braudis’
The Sheriff has left town
Makin’ a long trip — one way
Heaven ain’t ready
But Hell said no way
Bathed in our tears
Dressed in our memories
Celebrated in our stories
He arrived above to applause
We’ll never forget his rough-hewn face
Weathered by excess
Hardened by life
Softened by a grand, gap-toothed grin
We’ll never forget his deep, omniscient eyes
They could squint into your soul
Assay your character with a glance
Freeze you in place with a stare
We’ll never forget his voice
A harmony of South Boston and Colorado cowpoke
Buoyant with laughter and love
Calm but always in command
Oh, he was a grizzly of a man
Six-five with shoulders broad enough to carry Truth
The hands of a pipe fitter
The touch of a butterfly
Oh, what a soul
Caring as an old friend
Sensitive as a poet
Loyal as light is to the sun
Oh, what a story
A gang leader in his youth
Unafraid of the law
Terrified of his mother’s wrath
Oh, what a journey
From kid crook to county commissioner
From ski bum to sheriff
From anonymity to fame
Farewell, beloved friend
Shake things up in Heaven
Say hi to Hunter
Save a seat at the bar
Greg Lewis
Snowmass Village
