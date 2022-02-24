Fake liberal outrage

Modern day Democrats are nothing more than early-2000s Republicans. I recall being in high school when the Bush administration invaded Iraq and pushed the Patriot Act, which resulted in protests across the country mostly from Democrats who did not trust the president or CIA regarding WMDs and believed the act was unconstitutional.

Turns out those protesters weren’t/aren’t principled, but rather were simply aghast because it was a “Republican” in office. Twenty years later, Democrats don’t care about civil rights or stopping overseas wars. They just want to make sure their party is doing it.

Here are just a few examples:

1. In the early 2000s, we had the state of emergency following 9/11 and unconstitutional Patriot Act. Today we have the continued state of emergency due to COVID-19 and unconstitutional mandates. A principled person would find both COVID-19 mandates and Patriot Act policies appalling, because they violate basic privacy and civil rights.

2. In the early 2000s, Iraq War protesters thought that Bush and the CIA were lying to the American public regarding the reasons for war (WMDs), but liberals today remain silent as the Biden administration and CIA look for any opportunity to start war with Russia over Ukraine. Saddam was the threat to justify war then; Putin is the threat now.





3. In the early 2000s, liberals were adamant about protecting Muslim-Americans from being broadly portrayed as terrorists, but today remain silent as anyone who voted for Donald Trump (or speaks up at school board meetings) is labeled a terrorist.

Liberals/Democrats were correct in their analysis of George W. Bush, Iraq, WMDs and the Patriot Act. Unfortunately, the liberal outrage from 2001-2008 was not rooted in philosophical principles. It was rooted in tribalism, which is why they are complacent as their own party behaves like Bush and Cheney.

Chase McWhorter

Carbondale