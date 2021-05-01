Fair competition and the scales of justice
There’s a controversy about gender identity in school sports. It’s being looked at the wrong way. Why are these activities organized by gender anyway? Wrestling and boxing are more intelligent sports than soccer or baseball; they have weight classes.
Organize school sports by weight class and ignore gender. Problem solved.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Let’s keep the peace in Missouri Heights
There have been numerous letters in recent weeks by residents opposing the Ascendigo Ranch proposal — a 45,500-square-foot-plus facility to be built in Missouri Heights (MOH). As a 32 year resident of MOH, I can…