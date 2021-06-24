Exponential growth in Roaring Fork Valley
It has become practically undeniable that growth in the Roaring Fork Valley continually generates … even more growth! Is the true mathematical formula, growth = growth2? Is it growth = growth3?
Maybe the time has come where we hit the pause button and ask ourselves if the benefits are worth the cost.
Greg Shugars
Basalt
OHV mayhem in Marble
Your article in the June 19, 2021 Aspen Times was very informative. Curtis Wackerle covered all the points (“Parking is a choke point in Marble’s motorized use conundrum,” Aspen Journalism).