Explaining the Gorsuch flip
I have been an angel investor for several decades, risking my wealth in high-risk, high-reward ventures. I also invest in real estate, which in general is low-risk, low-reward.
While Mr. Gorsuch invested his time and dollars, it does not change the equation. For a short-term, low-risk real estate investment to return such a high return on investment implies something was very wrong.
One explanation is that Aspen Skiing Co. should stick to operating chairlifts, as anyone who sells $76 million of land for $10 million is unquestionably incompetent as a real estate investor. The other explanation is, well, I will let you figure it out.
Eric Johnson
Aspen
